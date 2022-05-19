How to update Instagram to its latest version

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When social media platforms release a new update with new features -as in the case of Instagram, which already allows the use of NFTs for a few days- many times it takes a while to spread and reach all users, as well as all regions of the world. Many times, we are not very sure if our application has been updated or not, so we will have to do it manually.

We can manually update any application from the App stores, whether on Android, iOS or Windows.

Next, we will explain in a simple way how to update the Instagram application, both on a computer and on mobile phones, whether Android or iOS. Follow these simple steps and you won’t miss a thing.

How to Update Instagram on Android

On Android, we will have to access the Google Play Store and click on our profile image, which appears at the top right. In the menu that will be displayed, we will have to choose the option “Manage apps and devices”.

On the next screen, we can select the option «Update all» to have the system automatically update all available applications. On the other hand, we can select “See details” to see the list of applications and select only those that we want to update.

How to update Instagram on iOS

The process in this case is similar. First of all, we will have to access the Apple App Store and click on the profile image, which appears in the “Today” tab.

This will take us to the “Account” screen, where we can access all the data related to our account. By scrolling down we can access a list with all the applications that we have available to update. In this case, we will only have to search for Instagram and pull the screen downusing the update gesture, to search for new updates.

How to update Instagram on Windows

The first step will be to enter the Microsoft application stores (Microsoft Store) and search for the application in the Library.

In it, we will find a list with all the applications that we have installed on the computer and that we can update. In the event that Instagram has not been updated, you can press the button «get updates» to automatically check for available updates and install them automatically.

.