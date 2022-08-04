How to update Android Auto easily and quickly

- Advertisement -

In most cases, Auto and each of the applications you have in the car, will be automatically d to the latest software. Regardless, if you’re installing a new version of Android Auto or setting it up for the first time, it’s possible that a major update will fall by the wayside and you’ll have to go through the process manually.

Keeping Android Auto up to date is vital to having the latest navigation features.

Here we will tell you everything you need to know so that you can carry out the update yourself. You have nothing to worry about, since it is an easy and quick procedure that will not give you any type of complication. Just follow the prompts and you’re good to go.

So you can update Android Auto

In the event that the system is not updated, a message will appear asking you to connect the mobile to the car to download the latest version. To do this on your own, you’ll need to go to the Google Play Store on your phone and search for Android Auto.

You can see when the last Auto update was released in the “What’s New” tab. If somehow the platform did not install that new version, the “Update” option will be enabled next to the “Open” button. Just click on “Update” and that will be it, end of the problem.

How to update to a beta version?

This is for early access to new Auto features. It’s a good thing, but you have to keep in mind that beta systems are more unstable, they might have some unexpected bugs. If this doesn’t matter to you, search for the Android Auto app on Google Play and scroll down until you find the “Beta” section.

Registration for the trial versions is limited, so it is important to be among the first to register for unhindered access. If at any time you want to opt out of the beta test, you will see that there is an option called “Exit program”. Just tap on it to get out of the beta. Then uninstall the app and reinstall it to get the basic app.