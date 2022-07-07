How to unpair Apple Watch from your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Although I always say that the Apple Watch is the best Apple device, at least in my opinion, for various reasons but above all because of the relationship between features and price, it does not mean that problems with it cannot arise. Problems that are solved quickly and easily, but sometimes, for example, it has only happened to me twice since the first model was launched, we must opt ​​for the most radical and unlink the same from the iPhone. This is how you do it. You will see that there is no danger.

For whatever reason, unpairing the Apple Watch does not mean losing all data

If for whatever reason, you need to unpair the Apple Watch from the iPhone, you should know that the backup copies that are generated are automatic and therefore at the same time that you link the watch to the phone again, everything you had on it will return without problems. Of course you also have the option to configure it as if it were a new device.

Let’s start The process to unpair Apple Watch from iPhone:

We open the Apple’s app for the watch on the iPhone.

Must select the clock that we want to unlink. If you have more than one, make sure you start the process you really want to perform this action with and don't end up unlinking the one you don't want. For that choose the all clocks tab.

Select the one you want by choosing in the "i" for information.

Now some new options will appear and among them in red, we can read "unpair Apple Watch".

If we click on this option, a new submenu will appear and we will be asked again if we really want to unlink or if we want to cancel. We select unlink and we follow the steps which are indicated to us.

You may ask us for Apple ID to confirm disable the activation lock of our Apple Watch

The process usually takes a while. But it is safe and if we want to link it again, we only have to start the opposite procedure, "choosing to add clock". At that time we will be asked if there are backup copies and if we want to use it or configure it as a new Apple Watch. The choice is yours.

as you will see it’s not too complicated. A bit tedious because of the steps that have to be taken and especially because when it comes to pairing again, it is true that it is a slow process. But sometimes it is necessary and it is not difficult, it makes things easier.