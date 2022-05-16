How to unlock your Mac using the Apple Watch in the easiest way

The solutions available in apple ecosystem They are the most complete. Although it is true that one of the problems of the products available in the company’s catalog is that they are not usually compatible with devices outside the ecosystem of the American manufacturer, the truth is that the options offered by its laptops, smart watches, tablets and mobile phones are tall.

And this is the reason why the vast majority of users who decide to embrace the Apple ecosystem never leave it. On the one hand, the interconnection between devices is simply perfect. Add to it that the process to move from the Apple ecosystem to any other is a real torture and you have two compelling reasons to continue betting on the product line of the Cupertino-based company.

We have told you before that one of the things that Apple users like the most is the ability of its entire range of devices to communicate with each other. Y if you have an Apple Watch and a Mac or a MacBook, know that you can use your smartwatch to unlock these devices.

Set up Apple Watch so it can unlock your Mac or MacBook

As indicated by the manufacturer through the company’s support website, It is possible to use Apple’s smart watch to unlock its range of desktops and laptops. And the process is very simple.

To do this, the first thing you should check is that both devices have the correct configuration. In this way, the Mac or MacBook must have the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options activated. Also, both the computer and the Apple Watch you want to use must be signed in with the same Apple ID account that is used for two-factor authentication.

Now, follow the following path in your watch menu to turn on the feature: Apple > System Preferences, then click Security & Privacy. Select “Use Apple Watch to unlock apps and your Mac” or “Allow Apple Watch to unlock your Mac.”

As you may have verified, the process is extremely simple. The only thing you have to keep in mind is that if something fails and it doesn’t work, you have to look at two details. For one thing, go into your Mac’s Security & Privacy preferences, uncheck “Use Apple Watch to unlock apps and your Mac,” restart your Mac, and turn it back on. You’ll also need to check that your Mac isn’t using Internet Sharing or Screen Sharing mode.

