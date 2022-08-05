How to unlock iPhone easily without password

- Advertisement -

CONTENTS:

1. Why your may get locked?

2. How to your iPhone

2.1. Unlock your iPhone with iTunes

2.2. Remove passcode with iPhone

3. How to unlock your iPhone with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker without [Recomendado]

3.1. Steps to unlock your iPhone with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker

4. Conclusion

It is possible that you have reached this article because something that many iPhone users fear and that happens more frequently than you think is happening to you: that your iPhone phone has been locked because you have forgotten the unlock code. Don’t worry, in this article we are going to help you solve such a difficult situation, which could lead you to lose your temper and, above all, to think that you are not going to recover the information that your device contains anymore. Do not panic, you will see that solving this is possible and very simple.

1. Why your iPhone may get locked?

There are many reasons that could have caused your iPhone to get stuck. It is possible that you have simply forgotten the unlock code after a night out, or that you are going through a stressful time and that you do not remember what your password was and, after making several attempts, your iPhone has been blocked. These are everyday situations, don’t worry.

It could also happen that you have been given an iPhone by a person who is no longer going to use theirs. It would thus be a second-hand iPhone and it is possible that that person has forgotten to provide you with his password, or that he has not used it for so long that he does not even remember it. It could also happen that the screen has simply stopped working.

What can be done in these situations? Don’t worry, because if you’re wondering if it’s possible to unlock an iPhone without a code, we’re going to give you the solution: it’s possible and it’s very simple.

2.How to unlock your iPhone easily

In this article we are going to explain how to easily unlock an iPhone using a software that we are going to recommend after having been testing it in recent weeks. Is about TunesKit iPhone Unlocker, a very easy-to-use program that will help you unlock an iPhone in any of the circumstances mentioned or in any other that could happen to you and you don’t know how to solve. But if you don’t want to use a program like this (which we recommend) you also have two other options:

2.1. Unlock your iPhone with iTunes

One option you have is to unlock your iPhone is to use iTunes. If you don’t know the password, you can use this Apple program, although we will point out that it is not a very simple procedure. What you have to do is open iTunes and connect your iPhone via USB cable to the computer. Now put the mobile in Recovery mode (to do this, press the side button and the volume down button) and you will know how to unlock the locked iPhone without a password, following the steps indicated by iTunes.

2.2. Remove passcode with iPhone

It is another possible option, but to unlock your iPhone in this case you will need to know its password. What you can do is go to the “Settings of your iPhone” section and click on “Face ID & Passcode” or on “Touch IDE & Passcode”. Include the code -if you remember it- and the option to unlock your mobile will be enabled. That is, if you have lost the password or do not remember it, this option will not work for you.

As we have explained to you, these two possibilities are only valid if you have iTunes or remember your iPhone password. However, if you are in neither of these situations and need to unlock a locked iPhone, we recommend using a program like TunesKit iPhone Unlocker. We explain how:

3. How to unlock your iPhone with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker without password [Recomendado]

If you don’t keep or remember your password to access your iPhone, don’t worry, because you’re going to see how easy it is to achieve it with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker, a software created by TunesKit that works with all versions of iPhone, from the somewhat old iPhone 5 to the latest iPhone 13. Whatever Apple mobile you have, use the version of iOS you use, surely this totally reliable program helps you access without problems to your locked iPhone.

The first thing you have to do is download the TunesKit iPhone Unlocker software for free from your computer, whether it’s a Mac or a Windows computer, it doesn’t matter, because it works with both operating systems.

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is an app that, once installed on your computer, will help you access your iPhone without a code and is very easy to use. Once you have downloaded it, install it on your computer as if it were any other program, in the usual way. Then open it and press the “Start” button.

Now connect your iPhone to the computer using the USB cable that Apple gave you when you bought the device, or any other. Clicking on the “Start” button will start the process to access your phone without a password. You really don’t have to do much of anything.

3.1 Steps to unlock your iPhone with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker

Follow the steps below to unlock your iPhone easily:

-Put your iPhone phone in “Recovery” or DFU mode. It’s a very simple thing to do. The only thing you have to do to put your iPhone in “Recovery” mode is to click on “Start” and follow the instructions that appear on the screen by pressing the “Next” button. In just a few seconds you will have it completely achieved.

-Once this is done, you will now have to download the firmware package that you will need to use to unlock your mobile phone without a password. Check before downloading that all the information that appears about your device is correct. If it isn’t, you can correct it at that time.

When you are satisfied, download the firmware package, selecting where on your computer you want that information to be saved. It can be, for example, in your “Downloads” folder, or perhaps you prefer to have it on the “Desktop”, so that it is visible. It does not matter, it all depends on what is most comfortable for you.

When you have selected the folder where the firmware will be saved, now by clicking on the “Download” button, you will start downloading the firmware package, something that will take only a few minutes.

-Once the download is complete, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker will automatically start the process to regain access to your old iPhone. Wait a few minutes for the entire process to complete.

And that’s it! You will see how easy it is because as soon as the process is finished, you will have regained access to your locked iPhone without a password. It is a completely safe procedure that will allow you to recover all the information, photographs, videos… that you had saved on your mobile, by being able to access it again after forgetting the access password.

4. Conclusion

It is true that there are other methods to be able to regain access to an iPhone mobile phone, but in most cases you will need to know the password, have written it down somewhere… or remember what the Apple ID was. However, we know that this is not always possible, so having the help of reliable software like TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is essential.

If you’re suffering because you think you won’t be able to regain access to your mobile device, don’t worry, you’ve already seen how simple it is with this software that we’ve told you about. In addition, in this video you will have more information and you will see how easy it is:

You have already seen, both in our article and in the video that we have included, how easy it is to unlock your iPhone with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker. So don’t think twice and download it now, completely free of charge, and forget about suffering when your iPhone is blocked and you don’t know how to solve the situation.