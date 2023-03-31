How to unlock an iPhone and certain apps with a physical key

Version 16.3 of the iOS operating system to iphone, I arrive with some news from security, like a physical “key” to reinforce the two-factor authentication, a tool that already existed and that Apple now lets you use.

This additional device, which may or may not be part of the ecosystem of Manzana will be linked to iphone to allow the unlocking of the account iCloud and give access to the private information it contains.

The only requirement is that both the cell phone as the key must have integrated a feature called “nfc” or “near field communication”, the same one used to pay with Credit cards With a touch.

Other applications that can also benefit from the inclusion of this security system are iCloud DriveApple Notes, Apple Photos, Reminders, saved tabs from Safarishortcuts siriVoice Recorder, in addition to the documents stored in the .

The security keys would be in practice a third step in two-factor authentication in these devices.

How to add a security key

The inclusion of security keys is also present in operating systems iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2.

To establish one on each device, follow these steps:

– Open the application or function Setting of the device to which you want to enable the security key and click on the user profile, which appears at the top of the screen.

– Enter the option passwords and security.

– Locate “Add keys security” to start the onboarding process.

– With the process started, the device will indicate which steps must be performed. “You need two compatible security keys. In this way, it can be ensured that you can access your account even if you lose one”, indicates the system.

The use of security keys works as the third step in two-factor authentication. (Apple Insider)

One of the recommendations is that each security key should be kept in different and safe places, because if both are lost, Manzana You won’t be able to help people log into their accounts iCloud and other applications of system.

Then, when both keys have been established securitythese will replace the verification codes that Manzana sent to device users when they are attempting to reset some password functions or other types of information sensitive.

Contact verification for

In addition to this new security feature with nfc keys users will also have an additional feature of security as the check of contacts through iMessage for check that they are sending messages only with the person they want.

This involves the development of notifications messages indicating the presence of a new device that is linked to the account of the person with whom you are speaking. According to the company, this feature allows users to texts sent remain secure and private.

“People facing security threats such as journalists or members of the government may choose to verify that they are sending messages only to the person they want,” says the company’s statement technology. To perform this check, the user who receives the messages must enter a Verification code.