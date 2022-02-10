Tech News

How to unlink the services that you no longer use and that you have ‘linked’ to Facebook

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A decade ago Facebook was at its height of popularity. Hundreds of millions of people around the world participated in their conversations, left their photos with the last vacations and announced with great fanfare that their children had begun to take their first steps. Those were the times when we cared little for privacy and innocence around Mark Zuckerberg’s creature. Now, a decade later, everyone measures what they post, thinks before sharing, and the same social network has had to change its name to save its reputation. And while that happens, we continue to store sensitive information that we share with companies and services that we once used. They are the famous Facebook connections. How can we delete them? Facebook has not only served us as a social network to connect with people, but also as an ecosystem through which we could sign up for other pages. They are the famous functions of “sign in with…” Google, Apple or Facebook, a blue button that took away the work of having to create a new username and password. As we tell you, it’s time to clean up, especially those services that no longer exist, or those in which we are no longer, but that still have permission to roam around our profile and, in some cases, publish any activity if we let them. in the privacy settings do so. So it’s time to clean up and the first thing is to go to the Facebook application on the smartphone and tap on the tab at the bottom right, those with the three horizontal lines. Now we go to “Settings and privacy” and within it the first of all which is “Settings”. Next we have to scroll to the bottom to find the “Permissions” section and, within it, the one we are looking for, which is “Applications and websites”. That will take us right to the place where the apps and services are that we have allowed to access our activity in exchange for logging in with the same credentials that we use on Facebook. If you look deeper into the list, you will start to see services that were activated a decade (or more) ago and that in some cases are still active, so it is time to enter them and deactivate them to prevent them from continuing to have access to the information they you generate in the social network… if you are still using it. >

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

