How to unlink devices from your WhatsApp account

One of the functions that is being used more and more in WhatsApp is to link different devices to an account. This allows, for example, access to incoming messages and all their content (including images and documents) on computers, either through the web client or the computer’s operating system. But do you know how to remove the ones you no longer need? If the answer is no, we will tell you how to achieve it. The process of giving access is very simple, since by using the Link device option that appears by clicking on the three-dot icon on the main WhatsApp screen, everything is done. And this only takes a few minutes because you simply have to read the QR code that appears on the panel of the computer in question. The truth is that the company has made everything really comfortable. But, over time, you may have five linked devices, and this is the maximum that the stable version of the messaging app allows. If you have the need to remove one, since you hardly use it -because you have to add a new one-, you may not know how to do it. And, the truth is that you are going to verify that it is not complicated to do it either. Steps to unlink a device from WhatsApp Taking into account that now it is not necessary to have the phone turned on to use the linked devices while they are on the allowed list, it is quite clear that this possibility is very interesting to avoid being cut off from contacts of the messaging application. If you need to delete one, you have to do the following: Open the WhatsApp application as usual. Now click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right area of ​​the app’s main screen. You will verify that a section called Linked Devices appears in the menu, which you must choose normally. You will then see all the ones that you have active and that you have given permission to. What you have to do now is click on the one you want to remove and you will see a pop-up window where you must use the Close session option. If you do this, the unbind you need occurs. Once this is done, you are done and you have the option to run these steps as many times as you need. By the way, if you wish, you can link the same device again in the future, since there are no limitations in this regard. As you can see, there is nothing complex when it comes to completing the process on WhatsApp and, best of all, you are not putting the application at risk, much less your account. Therefore, you can do what is indicated with complete peace of mind. >