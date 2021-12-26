How to uninstall the applications that Windows brings by default?

When we install Windows 10 or Windows 11, we immediately notice that the system incorporates some applications that we will never really use. Microsoft Photos software, Groove Music, the computer manufacturer’s utilities, are applications that generally just end up taking up space. The problem is that we can eliminate them in the conventional way as we do with the rest. Therefore, we will present you an app to uninstall those applications that Windows brings by default.

Its name is O&O AppBuster and it will allow you to remove these applications from your computer and recover some valuable space.

So you can uninstall the default applications from your Windows

These programs that incorporate the default systems are generally more present in new computers. Manufacturers usually have agreements with Microsoft where they are allowed to insert their utilities and present them as native programs. However, only some of these apps are really useful while many others may be games and applications that we will not use anymore. Faced with the impossibility of removing them as we normally do, we must resort to the use of O&O AppBuster.

The good news is that it is extremely easy to use, super lightweight and does not require installation. In this way, the process of cleaning this software from your computer will not represent any challenge, or processes that are too long.

Once you download the application, everything will be a matter of running it and waiting for the system programs to be displayed. You can uninstall these default Windows applications in bulk, in that sense, you will only have to select them and click on “Remove”. This will begin the work of uninstalling the software incorporated by default into the system and at the end, you will only have to restart the computer and that’s it.

O&O AppBuster can help you optimize your computer if you have little storage space and want to recover a little for applications that you will use.

For get It, follow this link.