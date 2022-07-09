HomeTech NewsHow to uninstall Cortana on a Windows computer

How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows computer

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
cortana.jpg
cortana.jpg
In the world of virtual assistants, it seems that Cortana has not been able to take the place she expected, to the point that she will disappear from iOS and Android. Everything indicates that Microsoft could be giving way to Alexa and Google Assistant. For this reason, you probably don’t use the Windows wizard and want uninstall Cortana once and for all from your computer.

Removing Cortana from Windows is a fairly simple task that is just a click away.

Next, we will tell you what you have to do to uninstall Cortana. It is a simple and safe procedure, at no time will you put your PC at risk, it will continue to work the same as always, so there is nothing to fear.

Disable Cortana in Windows 10

– Use the shortcut keys Ctrl + Shift + Esc.

– Being in the Task Manager, click on the “Startup” column.

– Select “Cortana”.

– Choose “Disable”.

– Then, open the “Start” menu.

– Look for Cortana in the section called “All apps”.

– Right click on “Cortana”.

– Choose “More”.

– Tap on “Application settings”.

– Disable the switch next to “Runs at login”.

Uninstall Cortana in Windows 10

– Open the “Start” menu and type “PowerShell”.

– Right click on “Windows Powershell”.

– Select “Run as administrator”.

– Type the following text in: Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.549981C3F5F10 | Remove-AppxPackage.

– Press “Enter”.

Remove Cortana in Windows 11

Cortana is disabled by default in Windows 11, but if you turned it on and now regret it, you have to do the following.

– Click Windows + I to open “Settings”.

– Choose “Applications in the menu on the left”.

– Choose “Applications and functions in the menu on the right”.

– Go to Cortana, click on the three dots icon and select “Advanced options”.

– Change the switch from “Run at logon” to “Off”.

That’s the only thing you need to do in Windows 11 to uninstall Cortana.

