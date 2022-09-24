HomeTech NewsHow to uninstall apps in Windows 11

How to uninstall apps in Windows 11

In Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system, it’s easy to install Android apps to take advantage of them on your computer. However, if what you want instead of adding new apps to the operating system is to uninstall them, in this article we are going to explain how.

If you have too many apps installed on your computer, you can get rid of them in a matter of a couple of minutes.

Removing apps in Windows 11 is a simple and risk-free process. Best of all, there are several ways to do it, so you can choose your preferred method. Here we will give everything you need to perform the uninstall correctly.

Using the Start menu

This is the fastest and easiest method, free of complications and unnecessary procedures.

- Advertisement -

– Firstly, click on the “Start” button to open the menu.

– Select “All apps”.

– Navigate through the menu to find the app you want to delete.

– Right-click on the application to be removed and choose “Uninstall”.

– If a window appears to confirm your choice, choose “Uninstall” again.

Control Panel

– Enter the Control Panel through Windows search.

– Choose “Uninstall a program” in the “Programs” tab, this is how you will open the list of installed apps.

– Find the app you are going to delete and double click on it.

– The uninstall setup wizard will come out, it will ask you for permission to run, click “Yes” to continue. Follow the prompts to complete the uninstall.

Application settings

– Access “Settings” from Windows search or press the “Windows” + “i” keys at the same time.

– Enter the “Applications” section, select “Applications and features”.

– Find the app you are going to delete and click on the menu button (three vertical dots), click on “Uninstall”. Then choose “Yes” and do as the wizard asks to get rid of the program.

