How to type faster on iPhone with “text replacement” option

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Within the help provided by the autocorrect for typing text, in the case of iOS the task is made even easier for the user by means of the text replacement optionan option that is somewhat reminiscent of the most famous computer keyboard shortcuts, which, for example, allow you to quickly execute actions, such as copy and paste, by pressing two pairs of keys.

A word or even a whole sentence can be automated by just typing one or more letters

It is common while you are writing a message that the iPhone’s autocorrector offers different alternatives with which to complete the word as it is being written. But there is a way automate the writing of some words, or even some phrasesgoing to the menu of the operating system through the following path:

“Settings – General – Keyboard – Text substitution”

If this section has never been configured, a single pre-established option will appear: when typing «omv» the phrase «On My Way!” (I’m on my way). And each user can add as many of these text substitution shortcuts as you see fit using this procedure:

-Press the + sign in the upper right corner.

-Write the word or phrase that you want to obtain in the first field of the new «shortcut».

-Key the “shortcut” that you want to establish so that when you write it, you write that complete word or phrase.

-Confirm with “Save” in the upper right corner.

From that moment on, when the letters that represent the shortcut are typed, the spell checker will show the assigned word or phrase that has said jam. Several examples:

-pq: because

-tb: also

[email protected]@: [email protected]

-mvl: 6XX XXX XXX (mobile phone number)

-fj: 9XX XX XX XX (landline number)

-ID: XX.XXX.XXX-Z (national identity document number)

-offi: Full address of the office (street, number, floor, zip code, town)

-House: Full home address (street, number, floor, zip code, town)

With these shortcuts, the substitution of the two or three letters allows you to select the longest pre-established string of text (or numbers) instead, with the comfort that this represents. It can be used both for long words of frequent use and, as shown in the proposed examples, for data to be provided in messages or included in forms with some regularity.

All of these text substitutions can be edited or deleted at any time by accessing the previously indicated menu section.

.