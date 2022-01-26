How to turn your old mobile into a ‘Dash Cam’ or dash cam

It is not difficult to take advantage of our old mobile, and it is that we can use it as a system monitor in Windows 10, give it a second life using it as a router or even turn it into a security camera. Today we are going to teach you use it as dash cam, the dash cams that some of us like to carry in the car.

These types of cameras are crucial if we want to have any proof that someone has stolen or hit our car, although we will also address the legality of the same, since doubts often arise about how legal it is to carry a camera recording in our car.

Turn your phone into a dash cam

If we want to use our mobile as a Dash Cam, we will only need two elements: a mobile phone holder for the car and an application that allows us to use it as a dash cam. The most complete app at the moment is Droid Dashcam DVR. This app allows you to record in the background, start recording automatically, shows GPS speed, coordinates, etc. All with a very easy to use interface.





This app allows us to adjust any parameter that we can imagine in the recording to the millimeter: resolution, stabilization, exposure, etc.

In addition, it is one of the few apps that allows you to record up to 4K (As long as your mobile allows it and you have enough memory. It is also striking that we can record in any other completely customized resolution, from 320. The bitrate, camera focus, stabilization and even night exposure compensation are also adjustable.

What the law says about using a Dash Cam

The legal framework on dash cams leaves some doubts. The AEPD criteria set the difference between record for private use or use it as a video surveillance camera. In other words, if the recording does not transcend domestic and private use, there would be no problem using a camera of this type, which is similar to recording with a “GoPro”.

The problem comes when we want to use these recordings as evidence to incriminate another person. In the event that the car camera has performed video surveillance tasks, these “must have been carried out in compliance with the LOPD”. In case the camera is proven to meet these requirements, we could use the camera in a legal proceeding.

It is not so easy to prove that the recording is legitimate and does not violate the image rights of the third party we are recording.

This is not so simple, since it would be necessary to prove that the recording does not interfere with the image rights of a third party, having to justify the need to have captured these images.

In short, it is not illegal to mount a Dash Cam, although we will have it quite difficult if we want to use the recording in a trial to prove the infraction or crime of a third party.