How to turn your mobile into a walkie talkie

The Zello application, available on iOS and Android (also in a web version, accessible from any computer) allows you to have alternating one-way communication, that is to say, only by voice and from one sender to one receiver at a time, having to wait for the message to be broadcast to respond. In essence Zello turns a mobile device into a walkie talkie, with various advantages that are exposed below over similar capabilities present in instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, Facebook Messenger …

A walkie talkie allows alternative one-way communication between a sender and multiple receivers

A common characteristic of walkie talkies is that the sending user must hold down a button to radiate his voice and meanwhile the receivers can only listen. That is how the Zello app works, although in this case the button to press is virtual and appears on the screen. Only when the sender releases the button and ends his communication can another interlocutor intervene.

The first advantage has to do with the fact that Zello will continue to work in the event of the fall of platforms such as those mentioned, something especially relevant in the event of catastrophes or natural disasters, but another, perhaps more decisive for these needs, has to do with the high amount of users that may exist per channel, which goes beyond the functions of platforms such as the one created by Facebook to communicate in the event of a disaster.

This has caused large spikes in Zello downloads (sometimes more than 6 million downloads in a few hours) when any of these circumstances occurs, with the platform currently adding more than 150 million users worldwide.

Zello does not associate the app with the phone number and uses channels, rather than groups or individual conversations. In addition, and unlike instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp, where public channels only support a maximum of 246 participants, Zello can support up to 6,000 users at the same time on the same channel (be it public or private). This exceptionally empowers Zello as a communication platform that, in the event of a catastrophe or natural disaster, offers real-time information to such a large number of recipients.a

Traditional walkie talkies use radio frequency for their communications, but Zello uses both mobile phone networks (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) and WiFi networks, so it will be necessary to have a minimum coverage of any of these networks. Thanks to its low latency protocol, it does not need a high bandwidth to send / receive voice messages in real time. The Zello app is free but there is a paid version equipped with encryption of broadcasts through a 256-bit algorithm to maintain maximum protection and privacy in communications.

