How to turn your iPhone into a quality webcam

At present, practically all Internet users have become accustomed to having video calls with our family and friends and also to holding work meetings or presentations via videoconference. Thanks to the advancement of technology, it is no longer expensive to be able to connect with any other person or group of people, we only need an Internet connection and a camera, which may well be the one that is integrated into our computer or that of our mobile phone.

But it can happen that, for example, our PC does not have a camera, or that it is of very low quality, the same as that of our smartphone, and that we want to offer a good and professional image quality (especially if we are going to maintain a job interview or a meeting with our superiors, for example).

For those occasions in which we want to take the image quality of our videoconference to another level, today we want to recommend a software that will be tremendously useful and that will allow you to use your iPhone as a webcam with an enviable quality and being able to use all kinds of of effects, filters and numerous other functionalities.

This is FineCam, a software that you can use with your Windows computer or with your Mac computer to turn your smartphone into a professional quality webcam.

What this software does, which works through the use of Artificial Intelligence, is to considerably improve your webcam, making your video look more professional, in cinema mode, and look perfectly on camera no matter what program you use: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Twitch , Adobe Premiere Pro…

Offering a poor quality video connection would damage your image. With this program you will considerably improve your videos and also your image, at the same time reducing any background noise and making your appearances in front of the camera of a higher quality. You will offer greater sharpness, an adequate color adjustment, greater luminosity and you will be able to choose different modes and filters, for example, specific ones for taking portraits or a panoramic mode.

You will also be able to remove the background of any transmission -without having to resort to the traditional chroma effect or put on a green screen- in a simple way and just by pressing a button. If you prefer, you can also blur the background without much problem. Other functionalities that the program includes and for which it stands out are automatic lighting or auto focus, so you never leave the plane.

Also, the good thing about this software is that you can use it not only during video conferences, but you can also take advantage of FineCam when you are doing live video broadcasts, or when you are recording your content for, for example, your YouTube channel.

Furthermore, not only can you use it to improve your iPhone’s camera, but it will also be valid for use with an iPad or with a device like a GoPro. The cameras of these gadgets will also be elevated to a higher level with this program.

And what do you have to do to use FineCam and benefit from how easy it is to turn your iPhone camera into an HD camera? Well, quite a bit, because it is very easy to use.

All you need to do is download the program for free for your Windows computer, MacOS computer or iPhone mobile phone or iPad tablet. Install it as you would with any other program and activate the camera or webcam to start enjoying professional tools and offering a quality image. If you also want to use all the available functions, for very little money you can subscribe to the paid pro version and show yourself on camera like a true professional. Don’t think twice and try it now!