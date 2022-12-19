How to turn your Android smartphone into a Nintendo DS for free

There is no doubt that over time Android smartphones have become true processing machines, allowing us to perform a wide variety of tasks and download applications of all kinds.

Such is the level of sophistication that these mobile devices have reached that they can even be converted into a Nintendo DS console, so that you can have the opportunity to play many of the games that this company offers.

You can do this through an emulator, DraStic being the best known option for Nintendo DS, although it is priced at 4.99 euros.

However, there is a free alternative called SuperNDS Emulator, which you can download from the Android application store.

Once downloaded and installed, the operation of this emulator is easy. Also, you will have to download on your Android smartphone the corresponding ROM of the Nintendo DS game that you want to play

In that sense, there are numerous sites on the internet where you can find these ROMs. After having downloaded the next thing you will do is run the SuperNDS Emulatorso that later it takes care of search the ROMs inside the archives that you have stored on your Android mobile device, although you can also do this manually. To facilitate this operation it is recommended that you create a folder exclusively to store all the ROMs.

Next, the games will be shown accompanied by the logo with which they are represented on Nintendo DS; You just have to click on the video game you want to play and wait for the game to load.

Initially, they will display two screens in vertical formatalthough this can be changed enabling screen rotation on your Android smartphone for convenience.

Among the most notable features of the free Nintendo DS emulator is its ability to run all kinds of fileseven those that are compressed, so you will not need to have the RAR file decompressor installed on your smartphone to extract the files.

Likewise, SuperNDS Emulator has interesting options that will make your gaming experience more enjoyable. Among them is one named cheats with which you can enter cheats for the vast majority of Nintendo DS games.

Another are the settingswithin which you can find options that will help improve the appearance of the game and offer you greater comfort when playing, such as the 3D rendering, screen filters and you can even adjust the size and position of the buttons you use to play.