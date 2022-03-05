How to turn on the mobile with the discharged battery

Smartphones have become increasingly sophisticated devices with capabilities that are being optimized as new models emerge.

Also, it happens that many people choose to buy a new phone that gives them better features than the one currently used.

However, not everyone gets to throw away their old phone, but rather keeps it to use in case there is a problem with the new phone and they have to dispose of it to get out of trouble or to recover some information stored there. In this way it is likely that when trying to turn on the old phone this will not happen. The reason behind this is that the battery is completely discharged as a result of having kept the phone idle for so long.

There are a few steps you can take to check the battery status and make sure that it is indeed not working.

The first of them is perform a battery cycle reset. If it is removable, remove it, wait a few seconds and mount it again. In case you can’t extract it hold down the power button until the manufacturer’s logo appears on the screen, it can be up to 30 seconds, sometimes more.

If after doing this the phone still does not turn on, go to the next step: charge the battery. With a charging time of 10 to 15 minutes it should be enough to be able to turn on the phone.

If this doesn’t work then it is likely that the phone screen is faulty. To rule out this cause press and hold the phone’s power button for 30 seconds. Then, wait two minutes and make a phone call.

If it rings and the screen does not turn on, it would be confirmed that it is faulty, otherwise the fault would be present in the battery.

Turn on the mobile with the battery completely discharged

Next, we explain how to turn on the mobile when everything previously tried has not worked. To do this, you will need to perform a simulated battery pull. It is worth mentioning that depending on the manufacturer the steps to follow will be different:

Huawei: Press the power button for 10 seconds.

Press the power button for 10 seconds. HTC: Simultaneously press and hold the power button and the volume up button for 10 to 15 seconds.

Simultaneously press and hold the power button and the volume up button for 10 to 15 seconds. iPhones: Hold down the power button for 10 seconds.

Hold down the power button for 10 seconds. LG: Press the power button together with the volume down button for a few seconds. A screenshot will be generated followed by a countdown that will appear after 7 seconds. Make sure to keep your fingers throughout the process pressing the buttons.

Press the power button together with the volume down button for a few seconds. A screenshot will be generated followed by a countdown that will appear after 7 seconds. Make sure to keep your fingers throughout the process pressing the buttons. OPPO: Press the power and volume down buttons simultaneously until the phone vibrates.

Press the power and volume down buttons simultaneously until the phone vibrates. Pixel/Nexus: Press the power button for 10 seconds.

Press the power button for 10 seconds. Realme: Simultaneously press the power and volume up buttons for 8 seconds.

Simultaneously press the power and volume up buttons for 8 seconds. Samsung: Press the power and volume down buttons for about 10 seconds. The boot mode menu should be displayed on the screen. If so, click on the Power Down option to confirm the process.

Press the power and volume down buttons for about 10 seconds. The boot mode menu should be displayed on the screen. If so, click on the Power Down option to confirm the process. Sony: Press the power button for a few seconds until you feel the phone vibrate. At this moment you must release the button and let the restart of the mobile device start.

Press the power button for a few seconds until you feel the phone vibrate. At this moment you must release the button and let the restart of the mobile device start. Xiaomi: Press and hold the power and volume up buttons for 10 seconds.

If there are still problems, comment on the networks mentioning our profile @wwwhatsnew, so that we can help you with the issue.