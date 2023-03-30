How to turn on the flash on your iPhone using the Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

Not all features offered by the apple watch they are known and therefore used by those who have a smartwatch from the company of the bitten apple. One of them is especially curious and is an excellent option to take advantage of the symbiosis that this wearable accessory offers with the phone. iphone with which it is synchronized.

The tool we are talking about what it allows is turn on the flash that is included in Apple smartphones, using the smart watch that you have on your wrist. The compatibility with this function is very broad, since practically all of the firm’s mobiles and smartwatches allow you to do this, therefore, you should not have any doubts as to whether you can use it. What is it used for? Well, simple: you can from illuminating a room to the find the phone more easily If you don’t know where you put it.

This is how you turn on the iPhone flash from the Apple Watch

How are you going to check the simplicity it is the predominant note, and you simply have to take advantage of the tools that are included in the clock we are talking about. That is, you do not have to install an additional application to be able to do what we say. Without further ado, we indicate the steps to carry out in the event that you want to make the flash serve something other than taking photos.

Turn on the Apple Watch as normal, and now swipe up to bring up the Device Control Center.

You will see all the possibilities offered by the accessory from the Cupertino company and, among them, you will see one that shows the icon that represents an iPhone.

Press it continuously and, after spending a little time doing this, you will see that the smartphone emits a sound to be found and, at the same time, turns on the flash on the back. If you just tap on the icon, you’ll just hear the tone we’re talking about.

As you can see, everything couldn’t be more intuitive and, the truth is that the usefulness of this simple tool is undeniable for different functions.

Obviously, this option is valid for when the phone is close to you, since communication with the Apple Watch is done via Bluetooth. In the event that you think it may be far away, the ideal is to use the Find My function offered by the Cupertino company -and that everything indicates that it will be much more effective with the new iPhone 15 Pro that will arrive this year-.

