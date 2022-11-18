How to turn on phishing protection in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

The new Windows 11 update package (22H2) includes several system performance improvements. From Clipchamp as a video editor to the Efficiency Mode included in the task manager, but there are also improvements regarding the security of user information.

New phishing protection in Windows 11

The improved protection against phishing Windows 11 It is incorporated into the working of Microsoft Defender Smartscreen. It is a tool that prevents computer attacks that seek to impersonate the user’s identity, keeping our system password protected. The function must be activated promptly in each operating system, it is not activated by default.

Activate phishing protection step by step

In the new windows 11 update This function of improvement in data protection is introduced. If the user has a previous Windows 11, the first step will be to manually update the operating system. In case of accessing the computer through Windows Hello or PIN, the new function will not work. You have to sign in using your Microsoft password.

You must click on the following sections: Home – Settings – Privacy and security – Windows security – Application and browser control – Reputation-based protection settings.

Once there, we will have three options in the Phishing Protection menu. Settings can warn about malicious apps and sites; about password reuse attempts; and on storage of insecure passwords.

Depending on the level of protection and warning selected, users may have a Greater control over your keys and their saving on online platforms or apps. To achieve the highest level of protection that this new Windows update offers, all three boxes must be checked simultaneously. The user can go back and modify the selection of it at any time, being a versatile function when it comes to protecting the keys and data from phishing and identity theft on the web.