Wordle, the most popular FRIV game so far this year, which consists of guessing a five-letter word in less than six attempts and which has gone viral by sharing the result obtained on social networks (in the form of yellow and green squares that have obtained great diffusion on platforms such as Twitter) hides a hidden game mode that few users know about.

Wordle hides a “hard mode” that can be easily activated

And it is that, when you play Wordle for the first time, the “normal” game mode is activated. This consists in that when a five-letter word is included, the letters whose position has been guessed right are colored green, and those letters that are included in the word but in another position are colored yellow. These are “clues” that are offered to the player so that, in the next attempt to guess the word, they can use those yellow letters or not, as they wish. (If you want to know more tricks for Wordle, read them here)

However, in Wordle’s “hard mode” – which is not enabled by default – the user will not have this option. That is, when a letter colored yellow appears, in the next attempt to guess the word you will have to use that word.

This makes it difficult to test to try to find out what other letters the word includes if the word is unknown. Let’s imagine, for example, that on the first attempt the user puts “GAME” and that yellow color is obtained for the letter E, G and O.

In the next attempt, for example, the word «DITCH» could not be included, since the letters that were colored yellow in the previous attempt are not necessarily included. This makes the task difficult because, if you don’t get the word right, you have to place a valid one that includes these letters that were seen in yellow.

How to turn on “hard mode” in Wordle

To activate this difficult mode -something that will be useful if you already consider that “you have beaten the game” and it does not entertain you as before- you just have to click on the icon that represents a gear and that is in the upper right from the game screen.

Doing so will bring up a list of game options. The first of these is «Hard Mode», you just have to click on the button on the left so that it turns green and thus activate this «hard mode».

If it seems too complicated, you can always go back and turn off Hard Mode, even in the middle of a game.

