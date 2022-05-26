How to turn on automatic Instagram captions

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram already has a function that automatically generates subtitles, transcribing the dialogues that appear in the videos published through this social network into text. In some cases, users must activate this option beforehand, and the same happens when the user wants the video they publish to have these automatic subtitles.

Automatic subtitles are available in 17 languages, including Spanish

Spanish is one of the 17 languages ​​in which Instagram offers auto-generated captions, along with German, Arabic, French, Hindi, Indonesian, English, Italian, Malay Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Urdu and Vietnamese.

On both iPhone and Android, the procedure to activate (or deactivate) automatic subtitles is the same:

Steps to enable captions on Instagram

If you want to activate -or deactivate the automatic subtitles on Instagram, these are the steps you have to follow:

-Open the Instagram app.

-Press on the user profile in the upper right corner.

-To select “Settings” in the hamburger menu at the top right.

-Anger “Account – Subtitles” and activate (or deactivate) the option.

The option can also be enabled for a single video if you don’t want subtitles on all playbacks of all videos. To do this, follow these steps:

-Press the icon with the three dots in the upper right corner of the video.

-If the video supports automatic subtitles, the option “Manage subtitles” will be displayed.

-Activate the virtual button «Subtitles».

The possibility of automatically incorporating subtitles is very practical for content creators, who can now do without having to add them themselves. With the added factor that Instagram already translates the subtitles into the aforementioned 17 available languages.

For those who want to incorporate automatic subtitling in the videos that they publish through Instagram, they will have to follow these steps:

-Load a video from the mobile gallery or record a new one from the application itself.

-Once After finishing the video editing, select “Advanced settings” in the menu that appears at that moment.

-In section “Accessibility”, activate the option “Show subtitles”.

-Post the video.

Fortunately, if you forget to activate this option when generating and publishing the video, it can be activated later by editing it using the icon with the three dots that appears in the upper right part of the video, with small differences depending on the mobile operating system:

-On iOS: Follow the path “Advanced settings – Show subtitles”, activating said option

-On Android: Select the “Remove/Add subtitles” option.

.