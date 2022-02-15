Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to turn off TikTok comments

By: Brian Adam

There are times when the best thing about TikTok, the leading Internet traffic network in 2021, is in the ingenuity of the comments. But it can also be that the comments section is filled with trolls, unpleasant messages and discussions that you don’t want them to take place on your profile.

TikTok allows you to cancel comments on a specific video or on all of them at once

In that case, and if the situation is more frequent than you would like, you have the option to disable comments in your account. It is a tool little used by tiktok fans, but it will be a great relief if your wall frequently tends to become a chicken coop.

When creating a video on this social network, the app directs you to a screen where you can tag people, add hashtags or include links before publishing the content. The most obvious way to ban comments on a TikTok post is to uncheck, on this very screen, the “Allow comments” option. However, in case you want to cancel the comments later, once the video is published, there are other ways to do it.

Here’s how to disable comments on an existing TikTok post.

-“Profile”: Log in to your social network account, then go to the video you want to stop commenting on and click on the “Profile” icon. From there you will have access to a screen that shows you all the publications you have made so far on your TikTok profile.

-“Privacy settings”: In the upper left corner of the screen you will see an icon of three parallel lines. Click on it to display a tab with several options. You should go to the one that says “Privacy settings” with a lock icon.

-Disable comments: The aforementioned icon will show you four different options. One to choose who can see the video in question and another three to allow or not comments, duets and stitches. Remove the option to put comments and nobody will be able to comment on that specific video anymore.

Remove comments on all videos

If instead of canceling the comments on a specific video you want all of them, by default, to be impossible to comment on, the process is as follows.

-“Privacy”: Enter your TikTok account, click on the button of your profile and then on the icon of the three lines in parallel. From there, go to the “Settings and privacy” option and then to the “Privacy” tab.

-“Manage account”: Within the “Privacy” option, click where it says “Manage account” and immediately enter the “Comment settings” section. Within this section, if you scroll to the bottom, you will see a heading that says “Security”.

-Disable or limit comments: In this section you can adjust a series of options that will affect all your future videos. Here you can veto comments on videos or allow only your friends to comment. You can also create a word filter so that comments containing that term are not published until you approve it.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to turn off TikTok comments

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
