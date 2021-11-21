How to turn off the previews with sound that YouTube is starting to use on Android TV and Google TV

YouTube is working on a new feature that it is already testing with a limited circle of users on devices that make use of Android TV and Google TV. A novelty that can provoke conflicting opinions: it is the preview videos with sound.

It is not something new, since the automatic reproduction of the videos is already available on mobile devices and in the desktop versions. When pausing on a video, the window increases in size and starts to be heard automatically Unless we change the window again or deactivate it ourselves by following these steps.

Activated by default, this is how it is disabled

For now it is a test limited to a small number of users, so it is not certain (although not impossible) that you have it active if you use Google TV or Android TV. It’s about checking how users react to this change and if it really works fine.

The functionality has no mysteries. As they have discovered in 9to5Google, when you stop scrolling in the preview of a window, it increases the size and video but also audio streaming starts. The same as in mobile and desktop versions.

On televisions, however, it may not be such a pleasant experience, so it is always appreciated that the developers have activated an option to disable it in the settings menu.

If we do not want the videos to play automatically with sound in the previews, just go to the menu that appears on the left side of the screen to access the “Setting” and then look for the section “Preview with sound” and mark “Disabled”.

To check if I was lucky and this option was activated, I tried with a Chromecast with Google TV and to my surprise, yes it appears. However, on a television with Android TV the option still does not appear.

Default, video preview with sound is automatically enabled, so if you do not want to know anything about the subject, you will have to disable it by hand following the steps that we have described before.