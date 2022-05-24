How to turn off the alarm that is bothering you on someone else’s iPhone

Surely on some occasion you were sleeping and someone in your family did not wake up to turn off the alarm in their iPhone. And, this, makes you end up arguing, it is logical. Well, there is a way to ensure that you don’t get angry about this issue, since Apple includes a little-known possibility that will allow you to turn off from your own terminal of the Cupertino company what is playing and makes you not wink.

Obviously, you can do this in the terminals to which you have access, as the discoverers point out, and not in any iPhone that exists in the world. The reason is that the tool you have to use is only effective in the event that the devices in question are part of the Apple Family Sharing feature (which works in common because it takes advantage of iCloud). Therefore, to achieve your goal, the first thing you need to do is have this perfectly configured.

Turn off your child’s alarm with your iPhone

If what we have mentioned before you already have it perfectly configured, it is very simple because you simply have to follow the steps of a wizard that is generated, it is time to take the necessary steps to be able to carry out the commented action. And, for this, you have to turn to an old friend that Apple users have: the voice assistant Siri. Ah, this that we indicate to you is also essential: for everything to work properly, it is necessary to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network (so it will not be possible to play a joke on the couple when they are away from home).

pexels

And what exactly do you have to do to turn off the alarm? So use a voice command to get it. This is none other than to say: “Siri, turn off the alarm on xxxxx’s iPhone (where the Xs have to be replaced by the name of the Family member who is registered in the iCloud service)”. So, whether it’s because he doesn’t wake up or because he’s in the shower and doesn’t hear the sound, you can easily turn off what’s keeping you from sleeping.

From where can you turn off the alarms that bother you?

Apart from being able to use this function on iPhones, you can also do the same from other devices that have access to the Siri voice assistant. An example of what we say is the iPad; HomePod smart speakers; and even from a mac computer You have the opportunity to take advantage of this little-known function… but it is very useful to avoid killing the most clueless.

