How to turn off the 120Hz display on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to save battery

The new ones iPhone 13 , the same ones that also come with a Pro and Pro Max version, have something that many want to have. Among some changes with respect to the standard design is that it has a greater magnification in the display, as well as triple rear camera and internal changes that make it much faster than other cell phones.

But now a 120Hz display With which you can enjoy better graphics such as animations and even your video games, making them much more similar to reality. Is it a good idea to have it on all the time?

One of the elements that you must always be careful with iPhone 13 It is the battery and it is that the Premium terminals of the apple will have power not as high as Android devices do, so deactivating the 120 Hz refresh rate can help you improve their performance.

Do you already have a iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max in your hands? Know the method so that you can completely turn off the refresh rate of Apple terminals and thus always have your mobile device active even if it is close to shutting down.

HOW TO DEACTIVATE THE 120HZ DISPLAY OF THE IPHONE 13 PRO AND PRO MAX

Well the steps are quite simple. According to the portal Engadget To be able to turn off the 120 Hz refresh rate in order to save battery life in the new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, you must do the following:

Open your iPhone settings

Click on ‘Accessibility’

These are all the steps to deactivate the 120 Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 13. (Photo: XatakaMovil)

Go to the ‘Movement’ section

Click on ‘Limit frame rate’

With this, the rapid movements of the screen will turn off and improve the performance of the equipment, even being very similar to the iPhone 12. Although, the bad thing is that you cannot deactivate it as you can do it in an Android terminal from the Settings.