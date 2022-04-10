How to turn off automatic translations on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has a complete translator that transfers texts written in another language to the user’s language, but there will be those who prefer to do without this option and it is not complicated at all.

A long time ago, more than five years, Facebook accelerated its automatic translation system to make it up to 30 times faster, thereby ensuring that language does not become a barrier, with success rates of around 95%. But despite this, some users prefer avoid those automatic translations for various reasons, such as practicing those languages. Fortunately, Facebook’s automatic translator can be disabled.

To achieve this, simply access the corresponding menu from the icon with a gear that appears in the texts where this automatic translation option has been activated. Next to this icon appears the warning «Ver original», in addition to allowing rate the translation.

When pressing this icon, the menu appears where the translation can be rated with up to five stars and where the automatic translation can be configured, being able to further adjust the way in which they are carried out through the option “Language settings”. In this section you can choose between three different alternatives:

-The language into which you want the texts to be translated.

-In what language do you prefer that the option to perform the translation does not appear.

-The languages ​​in which it is preferred to leave the content in the original format, without automatic translation being carried out.

To do this, the name of the language must be added in the box for this purpose, which will be detected by the menu by means of an automatic completion. Once the configuration is finished, simply activate it by confirming the “Save changes” button.

