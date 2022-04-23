Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to turn off automatic translations on Facebook

By: Brian Adam

Facebook has a automatic translation system that is activated by default. This tool converts any text on the social network that is written in a foreign language into the user’s language. In 2018, Facebook improved this translation system, so that it works up to 30 times faster than before and has a success rate of up to 95%.

Facebook allows you to disable its automatic translation system by default for one or more languages

Although it is undoubtedly a very useful function, can also be a nuisance on certain occasions. It may be that you want to practice languages ​​by reading other people’s Facebook posts. Seeing the automatic translation under the original text does not help much to learn a foreign language, so it can be very helpful to disable this system.

We are going to explain how to deactivate this automatic translation system so that you can read Facebook texts in their original language:

-Search for a translated post: Enter your Facebook account and look for a publication, written in a foreign language, that appears automatically translated. To recognize this text, note that, under it, the options “See original” and “Rate this translation” appear.

-“Translation options”: Once you are in that publication, click on the gear icon. From this section you can configure a series of options related to the automatic translation system.

-“Language settings”: Among all of them, you must press one that says «Language settings». This, in turn, will take you to another screen with different options, and you will have to enter the section that says “Friends’ posts and pages”.

-“Languages ​​that you do not want to be translated automatically”: This is the third option you will see when you enter the “Friends and Pages Posts” menu. Here you can select all the languages ​​for which you do not want to see an automatic translation, but the text in its original language. Click “Save Changes” and the process is complete

.

