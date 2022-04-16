How to turn an Android phone into a digital photo frame

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The mobile contains more photos than can probably be seen in a session dedicated specifically to it. And you have to charge the battery at least once every day, so why not combine both aspects turning an android smartphone into a digital photo frame?

An Android mobile can become a digital photo frame thanks to the Screensaver

Thus, while the mobile is on a support recharging, the screen can serve as a photographic frame in which some of the thousands of images stored inside can be displayed (or accessible from a storage space in the Cloud).

This can work especially well in the case of charging stands that allow the mobile to remain verticalautomatically showing the images on the screen just by following a few simple steps… yes, as long as the images are stored in an album within Google Photos, Google’s virtual storage space for images and videos.

-To go to “Settings – Display”.

-To access to “Advanced – Screensaver”.

-Press “Current Screensaver” and choose the Google Photos app icon.

-Press the gear icon next to “Current Screensaver”.

From here you can access different preferences, such as activating or deactivating the zoom effect. To select the photos that the screensaver will show in this digital portrait mode, you must choose the Google account to reach the list of Google Photos albums, or the albums that are on the device itself. At this point you have to mark those albums whose images you want to see on the mobile screen.

-Go back to the main screensaver menu.

-Press “When to start” to select when the screensaver will be activated. The options can be when the mobile is charging, when it is located in the dock or both.

-Go back to the main screensaver menu.

-Press “Start now” to check the operation.

In this way, when the mobile is connected to the charger, the screensaver will be automatically activated, which will show the images contained in the selected album, turning it into a digital photo frame.

It will be necessary to take into account, however, the position of the mobile (horizontal or vertical) in the support and the orientation of the images contained in the selected album. For a better experience, specific albums can be created for this use.

.