How to turn a song into the ringtone of an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

Choosing a personalized ringtone is one of the most basic things on phones, it is something that can be done since the first smartphones began to hit the market. This can be done with any android mobileeven with the cheapest Android phones.

Answering a call with a unique ringtone makes it more fun and interesting to personalize your phone.

Thus, setting a ringtone on an Android mobile is a simple procedure. Here are the instructions to achieve the modification without any inconvenience, you just have to follow a few very simple steps to achieve the goal.

How to put your favorite song as a phone ringtone

The method that we will explain shortly is similar in all versions of Android.

- Advertisement -

– Enter the “Settings” app.

– Click on “Sounds and vibration”.

– Click on “Phone ringtone”.

– Tap on “My sounds”.

- Advertisement -

– Click on the “+” icon that is in the lower right corner.

– At this point, select the audio file you want to use from your phone book.

– Finally, choose “Save”, an option that is in the upper right corner.

How to make a song the ringtone of a contact on your Android mobile?

- Advertisement -

On Android you can set custom ringtones with just a few steps.

– Enter the “Contacts” application.

– Choose the contact to set the tone you want.

– Touch the three points that are in the upper right corner.

– Select “Set Ringtone”.

– Choose “My sounds” and click on the “+” icon.

– Now look for the audio file that is in your phone book and, finally, click on “Save”.

In this way you will know which person is calling you because they will have a tone that will distinguish them from the rest. You will be able to place the melody you want, whether it is an audio track that you have saved on your mobile, a song from a music app and more, there will be no limits.