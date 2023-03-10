How to travel to space in a helium balloon

Now it will be possible to travel in a helium balloon to outer space, since a japanese startup designed a means of transportation so that people can have an experience outside of this planet.

Iwaya Gikena space technology startup based in sappororevealed the Helium balloon which will be used to observe space. The cabin includes multiple large windows for passengers to view space from above and the land below.

As indicated by the company, the balloon was built with specialized plastic, it also ensures that the cabin could be resistant to changes in temperature and air pressure.

The spacecraft will rise for two hours to 25 kilometers of altitude, where the curve of the Earth can already be seen. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

What technology do you use?

Space technology is related to the use and maintenance of different systems, in which for this means of transport they will also review the forecast meteorological and in which they will use a device GPS to monitor the globe.

The spacecraft will rise for two hours to 25 kilometers of altitude, where the curve of the Earth can already be seen. This view could be enjoyed for an hour, during which time the capsule will remain stopped before returning to Earth.

It includes a 4.9-foot-wide watertight cockpit with two seats, one for the pilot and one for a passenger. It will be propelled by helium, unlike a rocket or a hot air balloon. That means the container can be reused.

Keisuke Iwayaexecutive director of the company, indicated that “it is safe, economical and gentle for people”, and that the idea is to do space tourism.

As a college engineering student, Iwaya developed and launched balloons with cameras attached to them, capturing photos of the earth from 18 miles up. Since then, he has made at least 80 similar launches and has obtained corporate space photography licenses.

How much will it cost to know the space

As indicated by the company, the flight will cost approximately $180,000, although it will eventually reduce its price. Although there is no exact date for the start of the trips, the subscription is enabled to venture on a trip to space.

In addition, he assured that the people would not require extensive training or technical language skills, since they will travel with a pilot, although it is not yet clear if the users will have to wear a special suit during their journey outside the ground.

Interested passengers will have until the end of August 2023 to apply. The first five accepted will be announced in October, however, each flight will be one week apart.

SpaceX has confirmed that it will test its first orbital flight with the Starship rocket, which is a step forward in future commercial flights to the Moon and Mars (NASA/CSJ)

SpaceX space travel

SpaceXthe space company Elon Mus, confirmed that it will test its first orbital flight with the Starship rocket, which represents a step forward in future commercial flights to the Moon and Mars.

aarti matthewsdirector of crew and cargo programs starship of SpaceX, said booking private missions on the Starship is part of the company’s goal of offering “airline-like” access to space.

In fact, Dennis Titusan American millionaire who has already paid for his trip to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to go on a lunar expedition that will last about a week,