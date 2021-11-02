How to translate subtitles into Spanish on TikTok automatically

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When playing videos created by someone who does not speak Spanish on TikTok, the language can be a barrier, but the difficulty in understanding what the protagonists of said video are saying disappears thanks to the TikTok function that allows adding subtitles in Spanish.

The Spanish subtitle translation function is available in the iOS and Android apps

It is a function that is available in the applications for the iOS and Android operating systems, and can be activated very easily from the Settings menu. It can be used as follows:

First of all you have to Activate the subtitle function, which allows texts to be read in the same language as the content creator, a very useful function for those with hearing difficulties or to be able to know their words if the reproduction has to be done in silence. The option of automatic subtitling It already arrived on TikTok this summer and allows to count in the form of text with the words that the content creators pronounce in the videos. The transcription appears automatically with the appearance of a sticker and with a certain karaoke appearance.

Once the subtitles have been activated, in case the contents are in another language, the next step will have to be taken and activate machine translation.

-To access from the Profile option that appears at the bottom right of the screen.

-Press above the menu with three horizontal lines at the top right of the screen.

-Get in in the “Content and Activity” section

-Do click on the option “Language”.

-Activate the option “Show automatic translation”

From that moment, when the subtitles are activated in the TikTok videos, they will appear translated into the language in which the app is, that is, if the language in which the TikTok app is used is Spanish, the subtitles will be translated into this language.

.