How to translate song lyrics with Deezer

Surely on your mobile phone you have some of the best apps to play music, either online or offline. In addition to Spotify, there are other platforms that provide a complete and competitive service and allow you to listen to millions of artists and music from around the world.

Deezer already has the translation of the lyrics of the songs and it works very well.

If you are one of those who want to know what the songs they are listening to say, in some cases if your command of languages ​​is not very extensive, you will need your music application to be able to translate the lyrics of the song. This is something that Deezer allows, for example, where you can listen to the music and translate the lyrics without having to look for an external app.

This is how the lyrics of the songs are translated in Deezer

The Deezer app is available on Android and iOS and allows you to listen to free music on mobile phones and computers without any problem. It is a streaming service that competes head-to-head with Spotify and Apple Music, among others, and is constantly evolving to offer a better user experience.

Activating the translations of the lyrics in Deezer is very simple, it is a procedure that will take you a few seconds. These are the steps you must follow:

– Enter Deezer and play the song you want to translate.

– Being inside the player, you will have to click on the option called “Lyrics”. It’s in the lower-right corner of the album cover.

– A window will open with the lyrics of the song, here you just have to click on “With translation”.

An important point is that the translator only works with songs that are in English, about 10,000 songs can be translated at the moment. The English lyrics can be translated into Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.

.