How to translate a web page in Microsoft Edge in a few seconds

Since decided to change the reason for its browser to Chromium, its improvement is so important that its market share continues to grow. Including it in Windows by default clearly helps, but the truth is that this development includes functions that are very interesting. One of them is the possibility that exists to translate complete websites. This is a feature that has been fully integrated for some time now, and it actually works quite well. This is because the translation technology used online is very effective (the Redmond folks are to be congratulated here, as the tool does its job very effectively). Therefore, in Edge you do not have to install anything in the browser to be able to carry out this function in a simple way and with little restriction of the language in which the in question is. That is, it beats Google’s Chrome. Translate web pages with Microsoft Edge We are going to show you a series of steps that will allow you to take advantage of the browser function we are talking about, and as you will see, it will not take even ten to have everything completely translated so that you understand what it says in each section of the website you are visiting. So no more problems with Chinese, Polish or Romanian when you browse the Internet. This is what you have to do: Access the browser and open the website that you want to visit and that you normally do not understand (for this you must check that the software is completely up to date, for this use the Help option in the general menu of Edge -which is the one with a three-dot icon in the upper right area). Normally, when accessing the address, a message appears automatically asking for confirmation to perform the translation automatically. In it, you can choose the target language and if you want the addresses that are in the same language to be converted without you having to do anything. If you press the OK button, the job is done quickly. If the message does not appear, do not worry, since you can carry out the process manually. To do this, when you enter the page in the address bar -just to the right- you will see several icons. The central one, which is represented by letters, is the one you have to press and the aforementioned information window will appear. Press the translate button and wait a few seconds for the job to be done, it won’t take any longer. As you will see, you can now read the content without problems. The effectiveness of the Microsoft Edge translator is very good, as much or better than that offered by Google in its translator. In this way, this is a tool that should be known how to use. Surely on some occasion you will need it and, luckily, you will know that this development will be of great help to you. >