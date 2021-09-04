How to transfer WhatsApp stickers to Telegram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Stickers, that evolution of emoticons that broadens the emotional context of a text, are one of the most versatile and celebrated additions to WhatsApp (perhaps along with voice audios). And the messaging platform has bet decisively on them, allowing them to create their own animated stickers, implementing a sticker search engine, suggesting them in relation to the text that is being typed … with what can happen that a WhatsApp user faces the barrier of lose your stickers when switching to Telegram.

The sticker packs bring together images that add emotional context to a written text

Fortunately, this situation has a remedy since WhatsApp stickers can be transferred to Telegram. And it can be done both from the smartphone and from the computer, although in the latter case you will have to use WhatsApp Web, an option that is not available in the versions of the application for mobile devices or in the desktop version, WhatsApp Desktop.

Obviously there is the option to download the stickers from WhatsApp and open them from Telegram, but it is a more cumbersome method, being easier to download the entire packs by following the following steps:

-Establish a chat with yourself: It is done through the browser, typing the address wa.me/phone number prefixing the country code. In the case of Spain, it would be “wa.me/34666554433” for the telephone number 666 55 44 33.

-Send the sticker packs: When this autochat has started in which the user will communicate with himself, you can send the stickers that you want to transfer to Telegram. In fact, it would be time to generate your own packs by selecting those stickers that you want to group or eliminate from a pre-established pack those that you do not want to keep.

-Download the stickers: From WhatsApp Web, you right-click on each one by selecting the option “Save image as”, and you must save all the stickers that make up the same pack in its own folder identified with a different name.

-Create a pack of stickers in Telegram: After opening the Telegram app, a conversation begins with the @stickers bot where you must type the command «/ newpack» (without the quotation marks, only what appears between them), which allows the creation of a new pack of stickers.

-Name the pack of stickers: The name is typed and then the stickers that will be part of it are added, first sharing the image of the sticker and then the emoji with which it is going to be invoked, since in Telegram each sticker is linked to an emoji which, when selected, makes it appear. This operation will have to be repeated with each sticker in the pack.

–Create the new pack of stickers in Telegram: Finally the last step. Within the same bot, type the command «/ publish» (without the quotation marks, only what appears between them). Telegram will ask to add an image that identifies the pack of stickers to use it as its avatar and finally the bot shows the link to add the pack to Telegram.

.