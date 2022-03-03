Tech NewsMobile

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS without complications

By: Brian Adam

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS without complications

If you are in the process of changing the phone you use and moving from Android to iOS, you will surely be surprised that there is no native tool to transfer the entire account of WhatsApp that you use (when on the contrary you can do it). We are going to tell you how not to lose anything from the messaging application in a simple and safe way.

Obviously, in this case, there is no other choice but to resort to a third-party application, since there is nothing you can do with WhatsApp’s own app to achieve the goal of keeping everything. We recommend you use Wondershare MobileTrans, a completely reliable development and that, in this case, yes, you can be sure that you will not lose anything at all. It is important to mention that to use it you need a computer, either Windows or Mac, and you can download the development at this link.

How to perform data transfer on WhatsApp

Once you have installed the application that we have mentioned, what you have to do is what we show you below without skipping any step. If you do it this way, you will see that in a matter of a few minutes (depending on the amount of information you have), you will have everything completed with total reliability. Do the following:

  • Launch the app as usual, and now connect the iOS and Android terminals to the computer using the original USB cables if possible.
  • Select the WhatsApp Transfer option among all the possibilities that appear on the screen.
  • Now check in the application image that the transfer order is correct. In other words, the Android terminal appears on the left and the iOS on the right. If not, click on the Flip (or Change) button at the top of the screen.
  • It is time to press the blue Start button in the lower area and you have no choice but to be patient for everything to complete (there is a progress bar at the top).
  • Once the process is finished, you can disconnect the devices from the computer and use the WhatsApp application on iOS with all the information you had on Android.
  • You are done, and if you want, you can uninstall Wondershare MobileTrans app from your computer.
Using WhatsApp on Apple iOS
unsplash

As you can see, it can’t be more easy transfer the complete information from Android to iOS so you don’t run out of the images, messages or videos you have on WhatsApp. And, best of all, reliability is excellent, since nothing is deleted from the source terminal.

