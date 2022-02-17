Tech NewsApps

How to Transfer Spotify Playlists to Other Music Platforms

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In recent weeks, several artists, including the legendary rocker Neil Young, have chosen to withdraw their music from Spotify. His reason for this is the decision of the platform of maintain denialist and anti-vaccine contentlike the Joe Rogan podcast.

There are several tools to port your Spotify playlists to other music platforms

Maybe you, even if you are not Neil Young, also want to punish Spotify for this reason, or you just don’t feel like paying for the platform anymore. But, of course, you don’t want to leave Spotify if that means losing the playlists that have cost you so much time and effort.

However, there is a way to port those playlists to other platforms musicals like Apple Music or Tidal. To do this, you will need to resort to specific tools for this purpose, and you will find that there are many free ones on the web. Of all of them, one of the most useful and agile is Soundiiz.com, although it requires you to create an account on the web and log in to start the process.

Once you have created your account and logged in, you need to follow the steps below to move your playlists from Spotify to other music platforms.

-“Start now”: Click on the “Start now” tab on the Soundiiz.com website and, in parallel, log in to your Spotify account. In this way you will have access to all your data stored on the music streaming platform.

-“To transfer”: The Soundiiz website is organized by columns and you will see that, in the second from the left, there is a tab that says “Transfer”. Click on it and, in the new screen that appears, on the “Playlists” option. Doing so will direct you to a new interface, where you must choose which platform you want to transfer from, and in this case it’s Spotify.

-Choose lists: Now choose the Spotify lists that you want to transfer to your new platform. Then press, at the bottom of the screen, where it says “Confirm and continue”. Finally, the website will ask you which new service you want to transfer your playlists to. Here you must select the platform that will host these lists, and click on “Confirm” again to finish the process.

.

Nintendo will close the Wii U and 3DS eShops in 2023
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

