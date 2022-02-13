Search here...
How to transfer Signal information to your new iPhone

By: Brian Adam

The Signal instant messaging application has a specific procedure to preserve the information existing in the app when changing smartphones or tablets, specifically in the iOS ecosystem, so that changing from an iPhone or an iPad to another new model does not imply no problem in this regard.

Signal information transfer between devices is encrypted to protect privacy

The sending of the information is carried out via a local wireless connection, in a similar way to how AirDrop does it, the specific platform of the Apple ecosystem, so even if the data to be transferred is large, the operation does not take much time. and the process is extremely simple.

Once the Signal app has been installed on the new iPhone/iPad, the registration process begins, which asks to verify the mobile phone number and asks the user if they want to transfer account and message history from another iOS deviceto which the answer must be affirmative.

AMD and Asus launch their new Ryzen 5000 Series processors in Latin America

The app will then display a QR code on the screen of the new device that must be scanned with the “old” one, starting the data transfer process, which takes no more than a few minutes. When the process is finished, the device from which the data was extracted verifies that the transfer has been carried out successfully, after which all information from the Signal app can be deleted, or even uninstalled, and use can be started immediately on the new device. iOS device, which is newly updated.

The type of file structure of iOS makes the data transfer process different from what happens in Android, where it is easier to migrate the data by extracting it from the folder where the operating system saves it. Hence the importance of the Signal app itself implementing an automated data transfer process that facilitates the process for the user.

Previous article
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

