How to Transfer All Your Apple Music Playlists to Spotify Losslessly for Free

It is more than possible that you will be tempted to leave the streaming music platform, since it does not convince you at all. If the idea you have is to migrate to Spotify, we show you the simplest and most reliable way you can find to achieve this without losing any of the lists that you have worked so hard to create. Natively there is no way to achieve this, because the companies take care not to include the necessary tool so that it is not something exactly simple or placid to migrate from Apple Music to Spotify. But this does not mean that there is no way that is easy to use, effective and, best of all, completely . And, we, we are going to show you how to access and use it, something that will not take you five minutes of your time to learn. This way you will transfer the Apple Music lists to Spotify without losing anything Well, to achieve the objective in question, it is best to use a website, where you can export the lists from the Apple platform to that of Spotify. This one is called TunemyMusic, and you can use it as many times as you want without paying anything. One positive thing about this online tool is that it has support for many services that currently exist, such as Amazon Music; tide; Youtube music; Deezer; SoundCloud; and many more. It is really complete. To get the transfer of the lists, the steps you have to take are the ones you can see below: Access the aforementioned website and click on the Let’s get started button. Now you enter a new page where you have to choose Apple Music as the source of the lists you want to copy. You will have to log in to the service so that everything goes correctly. Once you have validated your identity. You must grant permission to the website to access your lists (click allow to do so) and then all the ones you have will be displayed. Select the ones you want to copy to Spotify. When you have everything perfectly configured, click on Select destination. You have to choose Spotify and use OK. You will, again, have to grant permission to access your account and the lists you have. You will now see the information of the ones you have on the platform that you are going to use from now on. Tap Start moving your music. You’ll see a progress bar so you know when it’s all done, and below it, the playlists being copied. Once it’s all done, just open Spotify and you can enjoy what you’ve migrated. You have finished. As you have seen, everything is quite simple, in less than five minutes, you can have everything you enjoyed on Apple Music in your Spotify account, at least as far as the lists are concerned. Without a doubt, this website is an excellent tool that you should know about. >