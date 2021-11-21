How to transfer a PDF document to Word for free on the Internet

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Working with PDF documents is very useful, both personally and professionally, as they allow you to share information reliably and securely with other users. Security and privacy is not the only advantage they present, but they also allow you to work with high resolution files, which makes them ideal for corporate environments.

However, on many occasions you need to be able to edit that document easily, or you want to copy and paste the text in the blink of an eye … among many other options, and in these cases PDF documents offer less versatility than other formats.

In those cases, it is best to transfer the PDF document to Word, to be able to work easily with that format, which is much more flexible and versatile, giving more opportunities for customization. What happens is that many users do not know how to go from PDF to Word, or consider that it is too complicated a procedure. That is why today we are going to talk about a very simple solution that will allow you to modify and convert any PDF file into a Word file effortlessly, free of charge and without downloading from your Internet browser.

The tool that we want to present to you today is PDF to Words, an online converter that will allow you to convert any document from PDF to Word in a matter of seconds and for free. We have been testing it in the last few days in the newsroom and it is really useful and easy to use.

How to easily convert a PDF to Word

To use PDF to Words, all you have to do is enter their website from the Internet browser. Once you are in it you will see a page like this that we show you. In it you will see a box that you can click to select your PDF file from among those you have on your computer. As easy as clicking on it.

By selecting the document you want to work with, the PDF to Words converter will do the conversion in seconds. You will see how easy it is. Your file will appear immediately uploaded and with the possibility of downloading it in Word, as seen in the image:

If you want to select more files you can do it now and also convert them all at the same time. Then, to download any of them, you just have to click on “Download file” and the text in Word will be saved on your computer, in the folder you have selected for downloads, or you can even select a different one at any time if so you want it, it’s that simple!

Also remember that using PDF to Words is completely free, and that you can do it anywhere you have an Internet connection, as it is an easily accessible browser tool. So go ahead and transform PDF files to Word quickly with this online conversion tool and export your documents to different formats. All this, in addition, without having to endure advertising or annoying ads as with other online services, since it is a 100% free and free functionality for you to use as you wish. With total freedom!

So now you know, we also recommend that you add the web address of PDF to Words to the favorites of your Internet browser, so you can access this page whenever you want at all times just by pressing a button and enjoy its functionalities, transforming any PDF into a Word document in seconds.

