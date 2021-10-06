How to temporarily suspend your Facebook account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In recent weeks, information has been made public that leaves Facebook in a very bad place. The “Facebook Files”, a series of files leaked by a former employee of the company and published by the Wall Street Journal, have shed light on some practices of the company, in terms of moderation and privacy, which leave much to be desired. Already after the Cambridge Analytica scandal there were thousands of users who decided to unsubscribe from the social network. Perhaps these new revelations will have the same effect and there will be a mass resignation from Facebook.

By temporarily deactivating your Facebook account, you can choose whether to re-enable it or delete it permanently

But it may be that you are not entirely sure that you want to delete your profile forever. In that case, what you can do is temporarily suspend your account to consider your decision. Doing it like this, at any time you can reactivate it and use Facebook again or, on the contrary, delete it permanently. Here we explain how you can temporarily deactivate your profile on Facebook.

– “Settings and privacy”: From your profile, open the “Settings and privacy” tab, where Facebook offers you a series of account configuration options. You must click on the one that says “Settings”.

-“Bill”: When you do this, Facebook will take you to a screen with various actions grouped by topic. The first section of all is the “Account” and, just below, you will see a tab with an avatar icon that says “Account and personal information”. Click on it to continue with the process of suspending your profile.

– “Deactivate and delete”: This link will take us to another screen where you must click on the option, at the top, that says “Account ownership and control”. When you do this, Facebook will show you a series of options, and you should go to one that reads “Deactivate and delete.”

-“Deactivate account”: Facebook will then show you a screen with information related to what it means to deactivate or delete the account. After reading it, click on “Deactivate account” and then on “Continue with account deactivation”.

.