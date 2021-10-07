The blackout of last Monday has made many people reconsider in record time, who were seen during that afternoon helpless, lost, empty before the impossibility of going to see what their friends, acquaintances or relatives were up to. A strange sensation and whose behavior, surely, some specialists could link with a certain type of minor addiction. So if you are one of those users who believes that the time has come to rest from Facebook, we are going to choose to temporarily deactivate our account on the social network, something that guarantees us that, although we are not going to interact or enter it during a season, we do not lose content that we have been publishing for so many years. We are going to deactivate Facebook This process is very simple and when you complete it you will have to face what the experts call the FOMO syndrome (fear of missing out), that is, the fear of not being where others are and staying out, so it will be a more than evident proof of your determination not to depend so much on the smartphone screen. So let’s do it and go to the settings of the Facebook app. Once there, we will have to choose the “Personal account information” function to enter the area of ​​the application where the profile activity questions are managed. Once there, we opted for the “Account ownership and control” function. At this point two new menus will appear and we choose the second one, the one that indicates “Deactivation and elimination”. This is where we already have to decide what to do. If your intention is to leave Facebook and forget you forever, you may be tempted to tell it to delete everything, but even if that is what you want, it is almost better to opt for a temporary period of deactivation. That is, a status of the account in which there is no activity, you will not appear in the searches of other users, as well as your tagged content, which will be frozen and out of everything that is available on the social network. As you can read, Facebook will not make it easy for you to do so either since the alerts that the app shows you during the process are capable of arresting the most painted who, seeing what is exposed, seems more like a sine die expulsion from the digital world than another thing. But to say that you are not afraid, in the same way that we deactivate the account, we can activate it and recover the pulse of Facebook in the future … yes, in a more rational way. >