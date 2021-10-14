How to tell your iPhone not to bother you with notifications until you leave home

iOS has had a feature for some time that is tremendously useful when we don’t want anyone to bother us. This is the “Do not disturb” option that we can start manually or by programming it at certain times of the day, and which prevents the screen from filling up with notifications at the most critical moment of the day. This mode is really useful because it stops providing us with notifications of any kind, without the need to put the mobile in airplane mode, which, for some users, is the most radical way of telling the world not to be disturbed. Now, do you know how to tell the device not to take into account schedules but locations? Get out of the house and activate notifications The “Do not disturb” mode is now an extension that Apple has inserted in the heart of the “Concentration Mode” of iOS 15, so it will appear in the same place as always within the control center , although slightly modified. In this way, in addition to the presets that we can create for different situations and time bands, it is possible to add the location factor. To achieve this, we simply have to enter the control center and in the “Concentration Mode” button, look for the part that still has “Do Not Disturb”. Tapping on the three points that appear on the right will display more options that we can choose from. As you can imagine, we are left with “Until I leave here”. In that place of the menu is where your current location appears, whether it is your home or work location if you have them defined within the application, so when you click on that function you will activate it by telling the iPhone to return notifications when leaving thence. It is a really effective way to avoid having to go over and over to the same menu to change the settings manually. An automation that will save you from having to remember in what mode you carry the phone at all times. In any case, if at any given moment you want to go one step further by creating a more specific automation, it is possible to do so by clicking on the “Settings” that appear on the “Do not disturb” mode screen, even adding new locations that you do not have registered. within the system and which are the ones that take the longest to use other Apple apps such as Maps, etc. So if you have time, take a few minutes to fine-tune all the settings correctly. >