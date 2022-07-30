How to take the best photos with low-end cell phones

How to take good with a basic cell phone (Pexels)

Not all people pay so much attention to the latest technology, but they still want to have a cell phone for basic activities such as answering calls, responding to messages and of coursetake photos of special occasions. And for this reason they do not have to settle for low resolution and poor quality photographs, following the following tips will achieve take good pictures without the need for the best device.

Install a good camera app

Perhaps many will not know that in addition to the default application of the cell phone and perhaps whatsapp, there are other ways to access the cell phone cameras, and that they are even much better according to users because it offers a greater number of functions and possibilities. .

One of these options can be the mobile application of Adobe Lightroomwhich through its interface for the camera allows taking photos in Pro mode that gives users the opportunity to experiment with professional features, like the DNG mode that if the cell phone allows it, it will be very useful to take photos in environments with good light.

Another application that users have rated very well is gcam which belongs to the interface google-pixelhowever, it is only available for some phone models of other brands.

Use the main camera

Currently all incorporate more than one camera, even the cheapest ones, so It will be necessary to identify which of all is the one that has the objective with the brightest diaphragm, Well, this will be the one that gives the best quality in the set of camera, lens and sensor.

With this definitely The biggest determinant when taking a good photo will be the objective of the sensor and the light that enters through it.for this reason it is necessary to identify the best cell phone camera, because despite the applications that can be installed, in photography the most important aspect is light.

Use the highest resolution offered by the camera

Some people use lower resolutions on their cell phone cameras to save space on internal memory, but this reduces the quality of the images and will be noticeable on the device as well as anywhere else where the photos are viewed, since altering the size of these will always involve software intervention.

And it is that in digital photography, it is easier to take a small part of a large image, than to show a larger small image, this because they tend to pixelate and as long as they are displayed on cell phone screens there will be no problem, but the quality will become evident on televisions and computers.

Take the photos with the lowest ISO

How to take good photos with low-end cell phones

This is partly why it is recommended to download a good photography app, as they offer a variety of options in manual capture mode that are no longer available on today’s most modern cell phones due to algorithms and artificial intelligence does everything, and in most cases they do a very good job, but remember that these tricks are for the most basic phones.

Doing this is very simple, for example in the Adobe Lightroom camera the professional mode is activated and then the lowest possible ISO is chosen, with this the noise that usually appears in higher values ​​will be avoided.

Think about the direction of the light to make the frames

Once you have downloaded an application for photos and have cleaned the glass of the camera lens, you will have to focus on the light, since the processors, sensors and lenses of cheap cell phones cannot represent the lights and shadows as well. would make a more modern device.

With this if a photo is taken right under the brightest sun or backlit, the image will look too overexposedso in these cases it is best to ensure that the light is homogeneous and everything is illuminated or in the shade, in this way these camera errors will be avoided.

