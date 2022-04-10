How to take screenshot without pressing a button on iPhone?

It is common for many users to use screenshots for whatever reason. So have you ever thought about having to use it but you can’t press any buttons? If you are one of those users who take screenshots on their iPhone regularly and need to do it more immediately. Then perhaps you may find it useful to know that there is an alternative way to capture screens on the device. Whether you take screenshots of something simpler like memes, conversations or videos, and it can even be anything in between. The following trick may be interesting for you.

First, by default, you can take a screenshot on your iPhone by simultaneously pressing the power/side button and the volume up button (or the home button on models with Touch ID). You may be used to this, but it’s certainly not the easiest method. Sometimes you may accidentally lock the screen while trying to take a screenshot. However, with iOS 14 and later, Apple has added a new feature called “Back Tap” that allows users to assign custom tasks that can be performed by tapping the back of their iPhone. This feature can then be used to change the way you take screenshots on your iOS device.

Screenshot without pressing physical button on iPhone

Setting up this feature on your iPhone is actually much easier than you think. However, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or newer, and the iPhone must be running iOS 14 or laterto take advantage of Back Tap and this capability.

First you will have to go to “Settings” from the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. In the settings menu, scroll down and tap “Accessibility” to access accessibility features. Then tap on “Touch“, which is the first option within the Physical and Motor category, as you can see below. Once here, scroll to the bottom and you will find the function Backtap which is disabled by default. Tap on it to continue. Now, proceed to choose the option “Double touch” for Back Tap to assign a custom task. In this menu, make sure to select “Screenshot” from the list of various actions displayed here.

That’s pretty much all you have to do, now you’re ready to take screenshots with just a touch of the iPhone instead of pressing any physical hardware button.

From now on when just double tap the back of your iPhone, a screenshot will be taken and saved to your device. All this without having to press a single button. This is a great improvement if we take into account that until now you had to press two buttons at the same time.

Of course, we only focus on screenshots in this article, but Back Tap can also be used to do some other things like access Siri, Spotlight, App Switcher, etc. If you use the built-in shortcuts app to run various tasks on your iPhone. Also, you can assign Back Tap functionality to any of your shortcuts.

Back Tap is considered one of several accessibility features offered by iOS. However, this does not prevent anyone from being creative and using this feature to quickly perform a task that you use regularly. If you have an iPad, you’re out of luck, as this accessibility feature isn’t available with iPadOS 14.. Perhaps Apple has wanted to limit this feature to one-handed devices.