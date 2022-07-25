How to take notes automatically during a video conference

Within university life, taking is a fundamental process in the learning process.

Likewise, note-taking can be applied in work environments meetings, strategy calls or planning sessions.

[mb_related_posts1]

In that sense, there are people who still use a notebook and a pen to take notes, while others use the phone to record everything said in the meeting. However, it is likely that not everyone will have the opportunity to do so.

That is why it was created super normala browser extension designed to perform video recording made through platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, among others.

In addition to this, Supernormal gives users access to a full transcript of the meetingas well as the highlights.

Likewise, Supernormal allows you to fix the important points of a meeting in real time, so that they can be consulted later. On the other hand, when a person joins a meeting with Supernormal activated, their notes will begin to be generated at the moment their participation begins.

[mb_related_posts2]

Another favorable point of Supernormal is that its recording function is not subject to a time limit so that meetings can be fully recorded regardless of their duration.

Added to this, Supernormal can generate transcripts in different languagessuch as English, German, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

In addition, this wizard provides users with the ability to share the recording or highlights of the same with other people through a link.

In short, Supernormal is the ideal complement for videoconferences with functions that can be used by managers, vendors, distribution teams, educators, etc. that require taking notes, but taking it to the next level.

Click HERE for more information on Supernormal