How to take care of the eyes of the screens: 5 recommended applications

Prolonged exposure to computer is one of the factors that influence dry eyes, and also cause visual fatigue.



Optometrists and ophthalmologists have been warning, spending long hours in front of screens can affect the health of the eyes and even reduce the ability to see, and in the face of this there is nothing that can be done, because nowadays studies and work require the use of computers on a daily basis, not counting cell phones.

However, phones incorporate an interface that allows you to modulate the brightness and temperature of the screen, computers also offer the possibility of making these settings, but they are not as accessible as sliding your finger down. That is why There are several programs on the internet that allow you to modulate the light of computers in a practical and functional way.

These are five computer programs that will help take care of the health of the eyes

eye saver

applications, it is also to constantly blink and look straight ahead over the screen every 5 minutes. (iStock)" height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/How-to-take-care-of-the-eyes-of-the-screens.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> In addition to using these computer applications, it is also recommended to constantly blink and look straight ahead over the screen every 5 minutes. (iStock) applications, it is also to constantly blink and look straight ahead over the screen every 5 minutes. (iStock)" height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/How-to-take-care-of-the-eyes-of-the-screens.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

This is the first program on the list focused on protecting the eyes of computer users, especially those who work long hours in front of screens, because once it is installed on the computer, it will take care of making that characteristic blue light that It does so much damage to people’s vision.

In addition, it also softens the constant flickering of the screens that although it is not perceptible to the eye, it tends to tire people’s eyes, especially when the screen is white, for example when working with documents such as Word either Google Docs.

And although this is a function that all devices currently include, it is worth mentioning that from this software you can program the times when the screen will turn yellow, for example at night.

f.lux

It is also good to use glasses to work on the computer

Between the computer programs to help prevent eyestrain this is the most popular of all, as it has a large number of reviews on the internet, however, it should be remembered that if you are looking to download software of this type, review all user opinions on your own and verify if It really fulfills the expected functions.

For the rest, this application also helps to soften the intensity of the light emitted by the screens, shading their brightness and color. Likewise, it allows you to program the periods of the day in which you want the blue light becomes warmer in sight.

Dimmer

This desktop application was specially designed for people who have to spend many hours a day in front of a computer, due to studies or work, because through its interface you can set light intensity emitted relative to the environment.

In other words, if, for example, you are working in an office where sunlight enters directly, with this program the brightness of the screen will be adjusted.

Blue light, although it allows you to see the elements with better definition, tends to strain your eyes, so it is good to turn the screen to yellow from time to time (iStock)

light bulb

Like all the apps on this list, Lightbulb was created to reduce eye strainthis through its functions that are synchronized with the configurations of the computer screen, making it possible to quickly and easily program the temperature of the light and its intensity with respect to space and time of day.

Iris

According to Internet users, the added value of this program is that once it is installed, will begin to modulate the brightness and color of the screen depending on the brightness of the environment and the time of day. Well, although it does practically the same thing as the previous proposals, it works as if it were a cell phone, detecting the characteristics of the environment, without the need to operate it manually.

: