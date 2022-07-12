How to take a screenshot by scrolling on iPhone

- Advertisement -

Usually a screenshot allows you to freeze in an image what the device screen shows at a specific moment. Screenshots allow content to be preserved quickly and easily, and there is even the possibility of taking screenshots of videos, but what do you do when the content exceeds the dimensions of the mobile screen and you have to scroll to see it in full?

vertical scrolling, or scrollallows you to browse a web or document whose length exceeds the capacity of the screen

If other content is displayed when scrolling vertically on the screen, you will have to take successive screenshots, but now this is only a possibility if you know how to take an extended screenshot, which allows you to capture the content of the screen. screen while scrolling vertically. Is about a not too well known function that iOS hastherefore it will be on the iPhone where it can be carried out.

Although there are third-party applications that manage to assemble various successive screenshots until they compose the equivalent of a complete screenshot of the different screens that could only be accessed by scrolling vertically, in this case it is a function of the Apple operating system for your mobile devices.

This will allow, for example, if you want to share a document or a web of a certain length there is no need to take repeated screenshots and send them separately, but a complete screenshot would be made, resulting in a single file.

Before explaining how to take these screenshots with vertical scrolling, it is worth remembering the two ways to capture a screen on Apple smartphones:

-For iPhones with FaceID: Press the button on the right side at the same time as the volume up button.

-For iPhones with TouchID: Press on the right side at the same time as the front button located under the screen.

Having this clear, the method to get these captures with scroll is the following:

-Take a screenshot screen by the traditional method.

-Click on the preview of the capture just taken that is displayed at the bottom left of the screen. This preview is only shown for 5 seconds so you have to be quick.

-Select the “Full page” option. In it, you will see a preview on the right side of all the content in its entirety in vertical scrolling. There is a crop tool in case this capture exceeds what you want to save or share.

-Click on “Done” when the desired part has been selected. Two options appear: Save the scrolling screenshot or delete it.

-Finally You have to confirm by clicking on “Save as PDF“, the capture being stored in that format.

By default, the capture is stored in the Downloads folder or in the last one where a document has been saved, but when saving the resulting PDF, the system allows it to be saved in the preferred destination chosen by the user.