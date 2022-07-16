How to synchronize the Windows wallpaper from the welcome screen to the desktop

- Advertisement -

Today’s topic is about personalization, and it is that if there is something that can be done to personalize the experience in Windows, it is done, because the opposite is eating, in the best of cases, inconsistencies that should not be there. And look, nothing else, but Windows wallpapers are usually very cool.

I am referring to the wallpapers that are distributed through Bing or Windows Spotlight, not the default Windows wallpapers with the little window: those serve to settle the branding of each version and little else. The images from Bing and Windows Spotlighthowever, they are usually beautiful photographs that are a pleasure to see and have as “wallpaper”, as they used to say.

The point is that a few months ago I brought here a Dynamic Theme, a highly recommended application for Windows that does what is expected, facilitates the use of Bing and Windows Spotlight wallpapers, enhancing the experience with several very interesting options. What I didn’t mention at the time is what I’m going to do now.

How to sync Windows wallpaper

This thing about synchronizing the Windows wallpaper can have several meanings, but fortunately, Dynamic Theme can do it all. So that if you have multiple teams and you want the wallpapers you use to be synchronized with each other, Dynamic Theme solves the problem for you.

What I missed is that windows spotlight wallpapersthose that appear on the welcome screen and login of the system and that do not coincide with those used on the desktop or on the lock screen, were the same. For that of not breaking with the input impression, which to make matters worse cannot be configured properly.

In other words, it can be configured, but there is no way to unify everything that is seen on the indicated screens, unless static images are used. But that is very boring. So goodbye to the wallpapers of Bing and hello to those of Windows Spotlight, which are also renewed daily and are also top-notch photos.

Of course, anyone who knows Dynamic Theme and even who did it from the article I published and has reviewed the options well, already knows that the only thing you have to do to use the same image is to choose the corresponding option. My mistake not to point it out when I played, but I couldn’t leave it like that and here I come back, to finish off the job.

In short, if you’re looking to unify the experience with your wallpaper image from the time you sign in to the time you sign out, just choose “Windows Spotlight” -and not “A Windows Spotlight image”, which is to customize the specific image and then it no longer matches: it must always be the last one.

Is it bullshit? Yes. Did I have to look it up to realize that the app I’ve been using for months did exactly that? Also. So here it is essential from MC, in case it helps someone. Dynamic Theme should be the default functionality of Windows, but until it is, you have to install it.