How to synchronize the Google calendar with the one you have in Outlook

There are not a few who, over time, have parked a Google account to use the one offered by Microsoft for free. This can cause you to lose some information, such as the birthdays you have recorded in the calendar of the Mountain View company service. Well, we are going to teach you what you have to do so that this does not happen to you. The truth is that the quality of everything that has to do with Outlook tools has improved in a very important way, even the applications that are available for the Android operating system. Therefore, it is not a bad idea to opt for using them if you have Windows on the computer you normally use. One of the reasons for this is that everything integrates in an excellent way and therefore the gathering is optimal. But doing this should not mean losing the information that you have long entered in the Google service, such as in Gmail or Calendar. Luckily, performing a synchronization is quite simple and effective. How to synchronize Google calendar with Outlook Next, we are going to indicate the steps that you have to take so that you transfer the information from your Google account easily and without putting it in danger, something that is fundamental. By the way, you’ll find that once you configure the settings, anything you put on the Mountain View firm’s calendar – even by mistake – will automatically go into the Microsoft app. Open the Google calendar that you have in this link using your usual browser. If necessary, enter your credentials. Once you see the user interface, go to the section at the top and click on the icon that has a gear shape to access the Settings. In the area on the left you will see all the calendars that you have registered. Click on the ones you want to synchronize and, in the area on the right, scroll until you find a section called Public address in iCal format. Copy the address that is just below. Now open Outlook identifying yourself if necessary. Click on the Calendar option and then use Add calendar. Then select Subscribe from the web and this is where you have to paste what you copied before. Name the new addition and click on Import. You have finished, you can repeat the operation as many times as you need. As you can see, everything is quite easy and has the virtue of being harmless to the data, so you will never lose what you enter. Obviously, if you want to end the established configuration, you simply have to delete the new calendar to which the information arrives from your Google account. >