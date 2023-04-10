How to sync a Google calendar with another person without complications

- Advertisement -

You may need to share a with another so that you both know what is scheduled each day. This can be useful both in a personal and professional sphere, and the truth is that if you use ’s it is possible to achieve it in a very simple way, as we are going to show you. By doing this, it is possible to view the contents of the calendar and, even, if the other person is given the corresponding permissions, to make changes or add appointments. Therefore, it is an excellent possibility when it comes to being very clear in a house or company about the things that have to be done every day (and, thus, avoiding the typical ‘I forgot’). And, of course, everything can be reviewed without problems from phones and tablets, especially if you have the Google application installed, which is available for both iOS and Android. This is how you share a Google Calendar with another person To do this, we have chosen the web option offered by the Google tool, since the interface is more intuitive and all the parameters can be chosen in a much more intuitive way. We leave you below all the steps you have to take to share a calendar that you already have created in the free service of the Mountain View company. Access the Google Calendar website regularly by using this link. Now on the left side you will see the list of calendars that you have available on the left side of the screen. Select the desired one and click on the icon with three vertical dots that is just to the right. Among the options that appear in a menu, you must choose Configure and Share. You enter a new screen where there are a large number of options in the central area and, among them, look for Share with people or a specific group. Now, use the Add people and groups button. You will see a floating window where you can write the contact’s email or choose it from those you already have in your Google account. Just below, there is a section to set the permissions that go from View all events to Make changes and manage sharing. You decide the one that best suits your needs. Confirm and, then, you are finished and you have shared the calendar as you needed. As you can see, everything is quite intuitive and, if you decide that you no longer want to share any of the Google Calendars that you have, you simply have to access the same section on the web and revoke the permissions that you have added to the user. Come on, it’s not complicated to do this either. >